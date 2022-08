KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha County Fair is less than two weeks away and preparations are going ahead full steam.

Kenosha County Fair Manager Denise Zirbel told WLIP that crews have been working non-stop to get the fairgrounds in Wilmot ready for opening day.

2022 Kenosha County Fair Highlights include car racing, demolition derbys, and the crowning of the Fairest of the Fair, plus live music each night.

