Kenosha County Food Pantries Looking Donations 9/26/20

Fresh produce and shelf-stable pantry items are bagged for collection outside Barclays Center as Food Bank For New York City provides assistance to those in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

In response to numerous inquiries from community members on how they can help during the

COVID-19 emergency, the Kenosha County Joint Information Center is periodically publishing a

list of needs at local food pantries.

Current needs by organization, including the hours they are open to accept donations, are as

follows:

Shalom Center

4314 39th Ave., Kenosha

Donations accepted 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday; weekends by appointment at 262-658-

1713, ext. 100.

Food products needed this week: Jelly, sliced ham/turkey, canned tuna, snacks, pasta sauce,

noodles

Non-food products needed this week: Hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes

Salvation Army

3116 75th St., Kenosha

Donations accepted 8:30-a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday (except during pantry distribution hours,

1-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday), 8:30 a.m. to noon Friday

Food products needed this week: Jelly, peanut butter, ramen noodles, tuna

Non-food products needed this week: Soap, shampoo, conditioner, school supplies, diapers, wipes

Sharing Center

25700 Wilmot Road (Highway C), Trevor

Donations accepted 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon Friday; nights and

weekends by appointment at 262-298-5535

Food products needed this week: Fresh produce including garden produce, potatoes, milk and

salad dressing

Non-food products needed this week: Shampoo, diaper rash cream

Joint Information Center (JIC)

Women and Children’s Horizons

To arrange for donations, please call 262-656-3500.

Food products needed this week: None listed

Non-food products needed this week: Cleaning supplies

Grace Welcome Center

2006 60th St., Kenosha

Donations accepted 9 a.m.-noon Monday; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday; 7 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday and

Friday

Food products needed this week: Jelly, tuna, Tuna and Hamburger Helper, spaghetti sauce,

canned veggies, beef stew, chili, soup, boxed side dishes

Non-food products needed this week: Toilet paper, toothpaste and toothbrushes, grocery store

paper bags, cardboard boxes, disposable or homemade masks, and toilet paper

Vivent Health

1212 57th St., Kenosha

To arrange for donations, please call 262-657-6644

Food products needed this week: None

Non-food products needed this week: Hygiene products

Twin Lakes Area Food Pantry

701 N. Lake Ave., Twin Lakes (St. John’s Catholic Church)

Donations accepted 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday and Wednesday; 7-8 p.m. the second Tuesday of

each month

Food products needed this week: None listed

Non-food products needed this week: Personal hygiene and laundry products always welcome

For more information about COVID-19 in our community, including statistics and links to

resources, visit the Kenosha County COVID-19 hub at www.kenoshacounty.org/covid-19.

The Kenosha County Joint Information Center encourages people with questions about COVID19 that they cannot answer online to dial 2-1-1 or visit the 2-1-1 website,

https://211wisconsin.communityos.org/.