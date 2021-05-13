Kenosha County Health Clinics to begin Covid vaccinations of 12- to 15-year-olds.

doctor make vaccinating to patient

Kenosha County Public Health’s COVID-19 Community Vaccination Clinics are now able to serve clients ages 12 and up.

The expansion of eligibility follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s action on Wednesday to authorize use of the Pfizer vaccine for adolescents ages 12 to 15.

This change only applies to the Pfizer vaccine, which was previously available to people age 16 and above. The Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines remain available to those 18 and older.

Kenosha Co. Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit said Kenosha County Public Health’s clinics now have ample supplies of all three of the vaccines, with those 18 or older able to choose which one they would like to receive.

In order to be vaccinated, clients younger than 18 must attend a clinic with a parent or guardian.

Freiheit said, “We welcome this ability to vaccinate a larger share of our population, and we encourage parents to take advantage of this opportunity to protect their children and everyone around them against COVID-19,”

“Unfortunately, we are seeing more cases of COVID-19 among our younger population. Vaccination is the safest, most effective way to stop the spread of the virus and ultimately end the pandemic.”

Large-scale Kenosha County Public Health clinics will continue throughout this month.

These are for anyone age 12 and older who lives, works or studies in Kenosha County. Walk-ins are welcome. Appointments, if desired, may be made at kenoshacounty.org/vaccine.

Kenosha County COVID-19 Community Vaccination Clinic Schedule:

Friday, May 14, 9 a.m. to noon, former Shopko building, 5300 52nd St., Kenosha.

Friday, May 21, 9 a.m. to noon, Shopko building.

Saturday, May 22, 9 a.m. to noon, Shopko building.

Wednesday, May 26, 1 to 5 p.m., Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Kenosha.

Friday, May 28, 9 a.m. to noon, Job Center.