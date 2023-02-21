Kenosha County Health Officer To Leave For “Other Career Opportunities”

Credit: Alpha Images

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit announced Friday that she is leaving for another career opportunity.

The move will take effect in the middle of next month.

She has been in that position since 2019 and led the county’s health department during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman says that the county will be posting the position soon.

Kerkman wished Dr. Freiheit well in her future endeavors.