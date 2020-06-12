Kenosha County Health Opens New Phase in Fight Against Virus

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—The Kenosha County Division of Health is moving into a new phase of its fight against Covid-19.

In her weekly update, County Health Officer, Dr Jen Freiheit, says that an assessment of the health department showed some positives, like teamwork among the employees, and dedication to the community.

However there are mounting concerns that the public is not taking the pandemic seriously.

Dr Freiheit says that the health department will work on increasing testing for Covid-19 in the workplace and on implementing Department of Public Instruction guidance for schools.