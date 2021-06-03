Kenosha County Health to End Mass Covid-19 Vaccination Clinics

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha County Health is ending its mass vaccination sites after tomorrow.

The final clinic for Covid shots is Friday June 3, 2021 from 1 until 5 PM at the Kenosha County Job Center on Sheridan Road.

Covid vaccinations will remain available by appointment only.

Appointments will be available to receive first and second doses at the Nurse of the Day Clinic in the Job Center and at the Wellness Center Clinic on 63rd St. Vaccinations are open to anyone 12 and older who lives, works, or studies in Kenosha County.

Anyone 18 or older can choose which of the three vaccines they want to receive. Kenosha County Health says they will also continue to offer pop-up sites upon request through the summer.