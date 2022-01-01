Kenosha County Jail Inmate Found Unresponsive Sat.; Later Pronounced Dead

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha County jail inmate was found unresponsive Saturday morning and was later pronounced dead.

The 25 year old man from Kenosha was being held in the downtown Pre-Trial facility and was found unresponsive just after 1 AM during a routine check.

CPR was initiated and the man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead from unspecified medical causes around 2:20 AM.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reports that the death does not appear to be suspicious and did not involve any use of force by correctional staff.

The inmate’s name has not been released and an investigation is on-going.