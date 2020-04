KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha’s law enforcement hasn’t been immune to the virus outbreak. Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth told WLIP’s Happenings Q and A that some staff members at the Kenosha County Jail and Detention Center have tested positive.

There have been no positive tests among Kenosha County inmates. Last week the Kenosha County Board squashed a measure that would have given the sheriff more latitude in hiring deputies during the pandemic.