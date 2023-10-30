Kenosha County Judge Bruce Schroeder Announces Retirement

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha County Judge Bruce Schroeder has announced that he will retire at the end of next month.

The county’s longest currently serving judge has been presiding over cases since 1983.

Highly-praised by his judicial and other legal colleagues alike, Judge Schroeder has been the judge for a number of high-profile cases during his career.

None more so than his most recent cases.

Judge Schroeder gained national attention as he presided over the Kyle Rittenhouse and Zachariah Andersen cases-all in the past two years.

He also presided over the original Mark Jensen trial.

Upon Judge Schroeder’s retirement his spot on the judicial bench will be filled by an appointment by Governor Tony Evers.