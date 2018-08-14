Kenosha County Live Election Results 8/14/18

KENOSHA, WI–The polls have closed in the State of Wisconsin and the County of Kenosha. Voters cast ballots in several primaries including the Wisconsin 1st Congressional District to replace House Speaker Paul Ryan.

On the Republican side two candidates vied for the nomination to take on Senator Tammy Baldwin in November’s General Election. Democrats selected from eight candidates who are looking to challenge Governor Scott Walker.

There are a number of other races as well. Check updated results from Kenosha County here:

http://www.co.kenosha.wi.us/1405/Current-Election-Results

Follow statewide results here:

https://www.wisconsinvote.org/election-results