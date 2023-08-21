Kenosha County Man Charged With Sending; Receiving Child Porn

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha County man is in jail for allegedly sending and receiving child pornography.

Eric Johnson of Trevor was arrested after authorities received a tip that Johnson had uploaded and received child pornagraphic material through an online messaging app.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s department was alerted via CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

After obtaining a warrant, deputies searched Johnson’s home where several devices and computers were found.

Johnson wasn’t at home at the time but later turned himself in.

He faces 27 counts of child sexual exploitation as well as one count of possession of child pornography.

He’s in jail on a 100-thousand dollar cash bond.