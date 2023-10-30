Kenosha County Man Killed in Single Vehicle Crash Saturday

Mt. Pleasant, WI (WLIP)–A Twin Lakes man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Mt Pleasant early Saturday.

It happened on Green Bay Road and Sunset Blvd around 1:15 AM.

Witnesses told Mt Pleasant Police that the man’s vehicle left the roadway and struck a light pole and then a tree.

It’s not clear what caused the crash.

The 40 year old was the only person inside the vehicle.

Lifesaving measures attempted by first responders failed and the scene and the man was pronounced dead.

His name was not immediately released.

The crash remains under investigation.