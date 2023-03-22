Kenosha County Medical Examiner Warns About Recent Fatal Overdoses

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha County Medical Examiner says that she has responded to three suspected overdose deaths over the past five days.

Patrice Hall says that deaths all occurred in the city of Kenosha.

Two occurred on consecutive days.

The cases are suspected overdose deaths because toxicology results are pending.

It’s also not yet known if fentanyl was involved in the deaths.

Hall says that the deaths are a reminder of the toll illegal drugs and counterfeit prescription pills are having on the community.

Last year 33 of the 48 confirmed overdose deaths involved some form of fentanyl.