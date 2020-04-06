Kenosha County Nearing 100 Positive Cases of COVID-19

Kenosha County is nearing 100 positive cases of Covid-19. 98 cases were reported as of Sunday afternoon. Still given that the state has over 2,200 cases Kenosha has held the line despite higher totals to the north in Milwaukee and to the south in Lake County, which in both cases have hundreds more than Kenosha. Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth told WLIP’s Happenings Q and A that’s because of quick measures put into place by local officials.

Still Beth says tests continue to be scarce. Tests are only administered with doctors orders and are conducted by local hospitals.