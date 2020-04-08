Coronavirus particle, illustration. Different strains of coronavirus are responsible for diseases such as the common cold, gastroenteritis and SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome). A new coronavirus (2019-CoV) emerged in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. The virus causes a mild respiratory illness that can develop into pneumonia and be fatal in some cases. The coronaviruses take their name from their crown (corona) of surface proteins, which are used to attach and penetrate their host cells. Once inside the cells, the particles use the cells' machinery to make more copies of the virus.

Kenosha County now has 127 cases of Covid-19, according to new numbers released late Tuesday. The city has the most with 78 positives, followed by 22 positives in Pleasant Prairie. Municipalities in the rest of the county are all in the single digits for positives. In a conference call update, Kenosha County Director of Health, Dr. Jen Freiheit says that while the data isn’t complete, models show the peak for the outbreak could begin in the next week.

The majority of the local positives are people in their 40’s and 50’s. One death has been reported from complications of the virus.