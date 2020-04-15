Kenosha County Passes 200 Positive Case Mark
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha County has over 200 positive cases of COVID-19 according to new numbers released Tuesday night. But there is evidence that the “Safer at Home” order is working.
The Kenosha County Health Department reports that the number of contact investigations-the process of finding anyone that an infected person came in contact with-has declined because people are staying home as much as possible. County Health Director Dr Jennifer Freiheit says that the process is working.
Currently there are less than 20 hospitalizations in the county for COVID-19 but there is still a low number of tests administered overall. Dr Freiheit says that new projections for the outbreak’s peak will be out soon, but that generally speaking we are about a month behind the situation unfolding in New York.