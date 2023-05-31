Kenosha County Plans Picnic For Vets

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha County is planning a picnic for veterans and their families this Friday.

It will be at the Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park. Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman told WLIP that it’s a chance for vets to enjoy the park and celebrate the start of summer.

Transportation to the event is also being made available for those who can’t otherwise get there.

County officials ask that if you plan to attend that you call the Kenosha County Veterans Service office in advance of the event.