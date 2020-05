KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha County now has eight hundred sixty six cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, an increase of eight since Monday. There have been four thousand four hundred seventy negative tests. One additional death was reported, raising the county’s total to 19. The death rate remains at 2 percent.

Wisconsin has twelve thousand eight hundred eighty five positive cases, four hundred sixty seven deaths, 148-thousand negative tests, and a sixteen percent hospitalization rate.