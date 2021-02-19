Kenosha County Reaches Vaccine Milestone

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP, AP)–Kenosha County has reached a milestone when it comes to Covid vaccine distribution. Kenosha County officials report that 50 percent of the county’s senior population have received at least one dose of vaccine.

That good news comes as Wisconsin health officials are launching a new online COVID-19 vaccine registry next month. Wisconsin’s Deputy Health Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk says that while the statewide and local milestones should be noted there is still a long way to go.

Van Dijk says that the state has more capacity if more supplies come in.

The registry will help people determine if they’re eligible for a shot, let them know where they can get it and allow them to schedule an appointment.

A number of local health departments will start testing the registry in their communities starting next week with a full launch on March 1.