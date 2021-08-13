Kenosha County receives AAA Rating

Kenosha County has received a bond rating upgrade to Triple A, the highest possible, from Standard & Poors. In its report issued Thursday,

S&P said it upgraded Kenosha County from AA+ to Triple A because it reflects a strengthening in the county’s institutionalized policies and practices, stable budgetary resilience throughout the pandemic, and continued maintenance of very strong available general fund reserves.

Kenosha County is now among only seven of the state’s 72 counties that has attained a Triple A rating. The State of Wisconsin is rated AA, while the state of Illinois is BBB- to BBB.