Kenosha County Receives Federal Funds to Create Safer Roads Plan

Credit: Kenosha County/kenoshacounty.org

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha County is set to receive federal funds to create plans to redesign roads, sidewalks and crosswalks to make them safer.

Governor Tony Evers awarded the county with $240,000 from the Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program funded through the bipartisan federal infrastructure law.

The funds are earmarked for counties and municipalities to help develop comprehensive plans to reduce traffic fatalities and injuries.

The plans and projects will stress responsible driving, safer road designs, speed limits, and improved post-crash care.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials say the funding is well timed as deadly crashes and risky driving are on rise in recent years.