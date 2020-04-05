Kenosha County Records First Death From COVID-19 Complications

Coronavirus particle, illustration. Different strains of coronavirus are responsible for diseases such as the common cold, gastroenteritis and SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome). A new coronavirus (2019-CoV) emerged in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. The virus causes a mild respiratory illness that can develop into pneumonia and be fatal in some cases. The coronaviruses take their name from their crown (corona) of surface proteins, which are used to attach and penetrate their host cells. Once inside the cells, the particles use the cells' machinery to make more copies of the virus.

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha has recorded its first death from COVID-19. County officials made the announcement Saturday night that an 85 year old man died from complications of the virus.

The man is not being identified to protect the family’s privacy.

Kenosha County Medical Examiner Patrice Hall said that the man had underlying health issues. County Health Director Dr Jen Freiheit said that social distancing remains the most powerful tool to protect vulnerable and high risk residents.

Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser said “We are saddened to have lost one of our residents. Please take the Safer-At-Home order seriously and avoid going out as much as possible.”