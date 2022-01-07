Kenosha County reminds residents and property owners not to dump snow on roadways

With snow cover finally here — and here to stay for the foreseeable future — the Kenosha County Division of Highways is reminding people not to deposit snow and ice from driveways onto roadways and highway shoulders.

Doing so is both dangerous and illegal, according to Kenosha County Highway Director Clement Abongwa.

“We ask for the public’s cooperation as we work to keep our roadways clear and safe for motorists throughout the winter,”

Wisconsin Statute 346.94(5), “Rules of the Road,” states: “No person shall place or cause to be placed upon a highway any foreign substance which is or may be injurious to any vehicle or part thereof.”

Wisconsin Statute 346.95(3) states: “Any person violating S.346.94(5) shall be required to forfeit $50 for each offense.”

Additionally, if the snow or ice you deposit on the roadway causes an accident, you can be held liable for the accident and any injuries and property damage.

Abongwa also reminded motorists to use extra caution when driving near snowplows.

Wisconsin statute 346.915 requires drivers to stay at least 200 feet behind a snowplow engaged in snow removal on any highway with a posted speed limit of more than 35 mph. Violators may receive a $175 fine and an assessment of three demerit points.

More tips on safe winter driving — including things to consider if you become stranded, winter vehicle maintenance and how to prepare an emergency winter travel kit — are available on the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s website.