Kenosha County Reports 5th Death From Covid-19; State Nears 200 Deaths

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha County has 217 positive cases of COVID-19 and now 5 deaths.

That’s according to the Kenosha County Division of Health Thursday afternoon. Wisconsin has over 38-hundred cases and 197 deaths. New modeling shows that Kenosha will hit its peak of cases in early May which is later than projections for other parts of our region like Chicago or even Milwaukee.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth issued an emergency staffing order as now 34 deputies are in quarantine with possible coronavirus symptoms.

The order means that personnel will work six straight 12 hour days and then be off but on-call over the next 18 days. That schedule should allow for a quarantine period if needed during the time off.