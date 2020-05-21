Kenosha County Reports Largest Increase in Covid-19 Cases; Reaches Daily Testing Goal

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha County saw its biggest jump yet in positive Covid-19 cases Wednesday, as the county’s total increased by 55 to 9-hundred-21 positive tests. Two additional deaths were reported for a county-wide total of 21.

Kenosha has also finally reached its daily testing goal of 2-hundred-57 tests administered with the opening of additional testing facilities.

Kenosha County Health Officer Dr Jennifer Freiheit says now that the stay at home order has been lifted, the health department’s goal is containment.

Dr Freiheit says that the economy reopening doesn’t mean the virus is going anywhere.

Dr Freiheit says that Kenosha businesses have been “amazing” when it comes to seeking information on best practices to keep their customers and patrons safe. Kenosha County has also posted the local “Kickstart” gating criteria to move into the next phase of the reopening process.

You can view the Kickstart Page here.