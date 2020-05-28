Kenosha County Reports Worst Day For Positive Covid-19 Cases Yet

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha County reported its worst day yet as far as new Covid-19 cases.

The county’s total is 1,084, an increase of 65 since Tuesday. That’s the largest one day increase in cases, which could be due to a backlog at Wisconsin’s testing labs.

Kenosha County Health Officer Dr Jennifer Freiheit says that wait times for test results have gone from a few days to almost a week. Two new deaths were reported Wednesday to raise Kenosha’s total to 25.

In her weekly update to the Kenosha County Board, Dr Freiheit said that positives among employees that work at recently reopened businesses are of particular concern. Dr Freiheit also says that the danger from the virus has not passed.

County health officials were able to tour the Amazon facility Wednesday and are pleased with their progress on implementing masks and social distancing.