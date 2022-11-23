Kenosha County Residents Asked To Take Health Survey

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha County is conducting a health survey in a community-guided effort to assess the health needs of the county.

Kenosha County Thrive involves county government as well as the local private hospital systems.

The online assessment takes roughly 15 to 20 minutes to complete and will be open for four weeks.

Officials say it is crucial in collecting data to inform the plan.

Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that the hope is to ultimately improve the health of the county’s residents.

Take the survey here