Kenosha County Sheriff’s Dept. Investigating Fraud Cases

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha County Sheriff’s department is investigating two cases of fraud that happened Tuesday.

In both instances an elderly person was targeted.

It began with the victim being contacted by someone claiming to be an attorney for an incarcerated grandchild.

The person would tell the victim to withdraw money to bond the grandchild out of jail.

A second person-posing as a bail bondsman-then came to the home to collect the money.

The sheriff’s department points out that Wisconsin does not use bail bondsmen and bail can only be paid in person at the county jail.

If you or a loved one is contacted to give bail money in such a way you’re asked to contact authorities.