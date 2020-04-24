Kenosha County Temporarily Closes Dog Parks

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha County has closed their dog parks until further notice due to the pandemic.

County officials say that decision was made following the latest recommendation from the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention. Kenosha County Parks Director Matthew Collins says “While it appears the threat of dogs spreading COVID-19 and/or getting the virus is low, it’s our desire to keep them and their humans safe.

Kenosha County and city parks remain open while playgrounds and other areas are currently closed.