Kenosha County to offer Narcan training to local Tavern League members

KENOSHA – The Kenosha County Division of Health, in an ongoing effort to combat the opioid epidemic, is committed to building awareness about the availability of Narcan, a medication used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. With the support of local tavern owners, Division of Health staff will present a Narcan training session from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8, at Coins Sports Bar, 1714 52nd St., Kenosha. Debbie Rueber, co-chairwoman of the Kenosha County Opioid Task Force, said this is part of a strategy to touch all sectors of the community with information about how overdoses can be stopped. “Narcan is saving lives in our community,” Rueber said. “If your business or organization is interested in learning more, call us; we’ll come to you.” Wednesday’s training session at Coins will include two special guests from the law enforcement community: Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth and Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling. Since January, the Division of Health has offered Narcan training to the public on the first Monday and third Thursday of each month at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Kenosha. Training is free, and a free Narcan nasal spray kit is included. Any Kenosha County resident may participate. To register for training, please call 262-605-6741 or send an email to Narcan@kenoshacounty.org.

Kenosha County’s Narcan program is funded through a $225,000 Prescription Drug Opioid Overdose Prevention grant from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. About the Kenosha County Opioid Task Force: Established in February 2017, the Opioid Task Force is a diverse coalition of public health professionals, emergency medical services