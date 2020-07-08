Kenosha County to Receive More Than $1M in Transportation Funds

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha County will receive more than one point seven million dollars in state aid for transportation.

The city of Kenosha will receive more than eight hundred thirty-three thousand dollars, while Pleasant Prairie received two hundred and eighty thousand. Somers, Paris, and Bristol were among the other Kenosha County communities receiving funds.

In all Governor Tony Evers administration announced more than one hundred sixty million dollars in aid across Wisconsin.

In a statement the governor’s office said “The local assistance increase is part of more than four hundred sixty five million dollars in new funding for transportation projects included in the governor’s 2019-2020 state budget, the largest dedication of new, ongoing revenue to the transportation fund in a generation.”