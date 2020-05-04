Kenosha County Tops 500 Positive Coronavirus Cases; 14 Deaths

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Wisconsin health officials report 534 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kenosha County as of Sunday afternoon, with 14 deaths. More than 22-hundred tests have come back negative. Kenosha County reports that the City of Kenosha has almost 400 positive cases, while Pleasant Prairie has around 50, and Salem Lakes, nearly 30.

The majority of cases continue to be people in their 40’s and 50’s. As to social distancing requirements in Kenosha, the restrictions are not as tight as they are to our south in Illinois. Starting last Friday, all residents must wear a mask in most public settings. Kenosha County Director of the Division of Health, Dr Jen Freiheit says that it’s not mandatory here.

Some individual retailers started requiring face coverings for all customers and employees in their stores last week.