Kenosha County Total Deaths Up Significantly Over 2019’s Totals

KENOSHA, WI (WI)–There are some stark numbers coming out of the Kenosha County Medical Examiner office.

Kenosha County Medical Examiner Patrice Hall reported Friday (Dec 18th) that the number of death certificates she’s signed this year is significantly higher than in 2019.

In all of 2019, Hall’s department sign 274 death certificates. As of December 18th, 2020’s total is 531. 190 of those have been from Covid-19, either directly or indirectly.

Comparing months, November 2020 was particularly worse off than its 2019 counterpart with 217 cases to the 141 from the year before.

Hall cited the troubling stats while urging residents to stay home as much as possible and to avoid gatherings this holiday season.