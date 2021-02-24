Kenosha County Vaccine Clinics To Resume Wednesday

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha County Vaccine Clinics are expected to be back to normal by this afternoon. The Kenosha County Health Department says that expected shipments of the Covid vaccine should arrive today and the vaccine clinics are moving forward as early as this afternoon, as well as Thursday and Friday.

You’ll need an appointment and must be in an eligible group. If you had an appointment that was canceled, the health department will contact you to reschedule.

You can call the health department to schedule an appointment or set it up online through their website.