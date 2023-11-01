Kenosha County Veterans’ Event Set For Saturday Nov. 4th

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha County’s Veterans Celebration is set for this Saturday November 4th.

This free community event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon in the commons area at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Entrance D.

Doors will open at 8:30. Festivities include a free breakfast sponsored by Piasecki Funeral Home, a resource fair with informational vendors, and free haircuts provided by Gateway Technical College student barbers.

Breakfast will be served after military honors and the playing of the Star-Spangled Banner at 9:30, followed by brief remarks by Kerkman and others at 10 a.m.

There are many Veterans’ Day related events in the coming days in Kenosha.

Get information on these events here