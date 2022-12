Kenosha County Warming Centers Locations and Hours

Warming centers throughout Kenosha County:

Pleasant Prairie RecPlex, 9900 Terwall Terrace, 4:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. M-F; 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sat.; 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sun.

Bristol Town Hall, 19801 83rd St., 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. M-F; Call 262-857-2368 or 262-857-2711 for weekend hours

Randall Town Hall, 34530 Bassett Road, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. M-F

Somers Village Hall, 7511 12th St., 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. M-F

Twin Lakes Village Hall, 105 E. Main St., 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. M-F

Kenosha County Center, at the crossing of highways 45 & 50, Bristol, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. M-F

Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. M-F

Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave., 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. M-Th; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. F

Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. M-Th, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. F, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat; Noon to 4 p.m. Sun

Simmons Library, 711 59th Place, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. M-Th, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. F, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat

Uptown Library, 2419 63rd St. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. M-Th, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat

Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. M-F, Noon to 5 p.m. Sun

Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. M-F, Noon – 5 p.m. Sun

Dinosaur Discovery Museum, 5608 10th Ave., Noon to 5 p.m. Tues-Sun

Twin Lakes Community Library, 110 S. Lake Avenue, Twin Lakes, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. M-Thurs, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Fri-Sat.

Salem Community Library, 24615 89th Street, Salem, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mon-Thurs, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fri-Sat

American Red Cross, Sites as necessary, 24-Hour