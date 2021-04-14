Kenosha County Will Expand Remote Vaccination Clinics

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Public Health is planning to take its vaccination efforts on the road.

While health officials have focused on mass covid vaccination clinics to this point, Health Officer Dr Jen Freiheit told the Kenosha County Board this week that her department will expand mobile vaccination clinics.

Such clinics will target 16-40 year olds, including planned clinics at both Central and Wilmot High Schools. All such plans depend on supply.

Kenosha County is nearing 35 percent of the population with at least one dose of vaccine in their arms, with just over 23 percent fully vaccinated.

To see all the options to get your covid vaccine you can visit Kenosha Public Health’s Website.