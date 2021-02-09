Kenosha County’s Covid Vaccination Rate Nears 10%

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Nearly 17-thousand Kenosha County residents have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine-nearly 10 percent of the population. However less than two percent had received both of the required doses of the vaccine.

Kenosha County’s goal is 75 percent of the population to reach herd immunity-or about 127-thousand-five hundred people with two doses received. Still Kenosha’s overall infection rate is much lower than the highs late last year.

Confirmed new cases of Covid-19 are up 2-percent from last week for a total of 14-thousand-three hundred eighty-three. Two hundred seventy six deaths have been reported since the pandemic began.

Several providers in the area are accepting appointments for the covid vaccine for those who are eligible.

