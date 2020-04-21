Kenosha Covid-19 Update 4/21/2020

Coronavirus particle, illustration. Different strains of coronavirus are responsible for diseases such as the common cold, gastroenteritis and SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome). A new coronavirus (2019-CoV) emerged in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. The virus causes a mild respiratory illness that can develop into pneumonia and be fatal in some cases. The coronaviruses take their name from their crown (corona) of surface proteins, which are used to attach and penetrate their host cells. Once inside the cells, the particles use the cells' machinery to make more copies of the virus.

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—There are 259 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Kenosha County as of Monday afternoon. There are now 6 reported deaths. Wisconsin has just under 45-hundred cases and 230 deaths related to the virus.

The city of Kenosha has 176 cases, Pleasant Prairie has 42 cases and Salem Lakes has 21. Most other Kenosha County communities have under 10 reported cases. The Kenosha County Division of Health says they are in need of cloth masks and gowns.

The supplies will be dropped off residents who have tested positive for the virus. They will also be distributed to long term care and assisted living facilities. If you can help supply these items please email covid19@kenoshacounty.org