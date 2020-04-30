Kenosha Covid-19 Update: Latest Numbers and Trends

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—There are now more than 380 positive cases of COVID-19 in Kenosha County, and 12 reported deaths. In total there have been 65 hospitalizations with 17 patients in the I-C-U. Currently 15 people are in the hospital after testing positive for the virus.

County Health Officials also say that the county has a 41 percent recovery rate, based on those who test negative 30 days after a diagnosis. Dr Freiheit says that the June 3rd projected peak for the pandemic uses hard, local data and reflects the fact that “Safer at Home” is working.

You can take a deeper dive into the data and the projections for when the virus will peak on the county’s website.