Kenosha Covid-19 Update-Monday 6/15

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha County’s Positive Covid-19 totals increased slightly over the weekend. As of Sunday there were one thousand three hundred and fifty-six cases of Covid-19 and more than twelve thousand seven hundred fifty six negative tests. No new deaths were reported so Kenosha’s total stands at thirty-six-or about three percent of positive cases.

Kenosha County ended last week with new cases trending slightly upward after trending downward since last weekend. Friday’s total represented a six percent increase in cases from the week before.

Statewide, Wisconsin nears the twenty-three thousand positive test mark and closes in on four hundred thousand negative tests with six hundred ninety two deaths. The state has also recorded just over three thousand hospitalizations.