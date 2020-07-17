Kenosha Covid-19 Update-Thursday

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha County remained consistent with its number of newly reported cases of Covid-19. On Thursday the county reported 31 new cases of the virus-the third time this week that number has been added to the total.

On Wednesday, Kenosha added 35 cases. The good news is that no new deaths were reported so the county’s total remains steady at 47. Four new hospitalizations county-wide were reported on Tuesday but none on Wednesday or Thursday.

Of Thursday’s caseload, 6-percent of the cases were positive-down from twenty percent the day before. That means the seven day moving average is at about nineteen percent and trending downward from last weekend’s spike of positive cases.

Statewide, Wisconsin added nine hundred new cases of the virus while more than 13-thousand people tested negative. Four new deaths were reported. There are around 8-thousand active cases in Wisconsin with a 77-percent recovery rate.