Kenosha Covid Update-Tuesday 8/11/2020

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha added fourteen cases of Covid-19 Monday for a total of two thousand six hundred eighty four since the pandemic began.

The percentage of positive cases is up seven percent from last week. No new deaths were reported so the total stands at 60. Wisconsin added five hundred seven cases of the virus Monday but no new deaths. More than eight-one hundred tests were processed.

The positive rate statewide is actually lower than Kenosha’s…holding stable at six percent after spiking to near nine percent over the weekend.

Wisconsin has a daily testing capacity of well over twenty-four thousand with eighty-three labs currently performing testing.