Kenosha Creates Water Safety Trust

KENOSHA, WI–Kenosha has created a way for citizens to contribute to the Lake Michigan Waterfront Safety Project. The Water Safety Trust will allow for Kenoshans to donate money to the efforts to keep people from danger in the lake.

The city’s finance department will accept donations with specifications from the donor as to how the money should be used. Among those uses are life rings, more kiosks, signs, and education materials among other other applications aimed at water safety in and around the lake.

Earlier this week the city council approved a measure that would place life ring kiosks near the most fatal areas of the water-Kenosha Harbor’s North and South Pier as well as at the mouth of the Pike River. Two ordinance changes along those same lines may be considered later this month.

If you would like to contribute to the project, donations can be sent to the city’s finance department with a short letter explaining how the funds should be used.