Kenosha Creative Space launches year-end fundraiser

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Creative Space-a nonprofit aimed at creating economic opportunities for local artists, musicians and other creative endeavors-has announced a new fundraising effort.

The effort is aimed at allowing for greater focus on its community building mission.

The drive includes a renewed effort to attract corporate partners, while also reaching out to past donors to reaffirm their support.

The new effort comes as the Creative Space recently received a Forward Award presented by the Kenosha Area Business Alliance.

They credited KCS for the creation of a vibrant community that has helped to attract economic investment and talent to Kenosha County.

Donations to KCS may be made on the organization’s newly revamped website, at www.kenoshacreativespace.com, or by mail to the Kenosha Creative Space at 624 57 th St., Kenosha, WI 53140.

For more information about corporate partnerships, call 262-945-9411 or send an email to [email protected]

About Kenosha Creative Space Inc.: A nonprofit organization established in February 2016, Kenosha Creative Space is committed to creating economic opportunities for local artists, musicians, creatives, entrepreneurs, and their local partner organizations. The partner organizations and individual supporters share the goal of using their collective resources for the mutual benefit of the Kenosha Creative Space, the creative community, and the community at large. More information is available at www.kenoshacreativespace.com.