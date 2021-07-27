Kenosha Danish Brotherhood Faces New Hurdle in Rebuilding After Riots

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha organization trying to reestablish itself after its building was burned to ashes during last summer’s riots are facing a new hurdle.

The Kenosha Danish Brotherhood was in Kenosha’s uptown for about a century before the riots left them with just rubble. The organization cleaned their property and had planned to sell it to fund the purchase of a new building.

Now the group says that the city wants to blight their property which the city could then purchase at a fraction of the price for redevelopment. A member of the Danish Brotherhood, who identified himself only as Dwayne, told WLIP’s Lip Off that it could leave the group in dire straights.

In a social media post, the group says that blighting the property will be taken up by the city at the future meeting, but the details were not immediately available.