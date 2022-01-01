Kenosha Declares Snow Emergency For 1st Significant Snow Storm of the Season

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–All of the communities in Kenosha County have declared a Snow Emergency as the area braces for its first significant snowfall of the season.

Forecasters have said that Kenosha County receive anywhere from 5-10 inches of the white stuff even as they’ve had some difficulty predicting the track and severity of the Winter Storm.

A Winter Storm Warning for Kenosha and the surrounding area is in effect from 12 noon Saturday (1/1/22) until 6 AM Sunday (1/2/22).

No parking is allowed on the street during a snow emergency.