Kenosha Doctor Charged with Stalking

KENOSHA, WI–A Kenosha doctor is facing stalking charges against a woman he works with at local hospital. 57 year old Dr Nedal Mejalli is out on bond after the charges were officially filed. The criminal complaint alleges that after a consensual relationship between Mejalli and a 22 year old nursing assistant ended last year, the doctor began stalking her.

The two work together at Froedtert Hospital, Kenosha Hospital Campus. Mejalli also allegedly threatened the woman in the hospital cafeteria on February 15th, saying he was going to kill her. At one point the two had a restraining order against each other.

Mejalli is due in court next week.