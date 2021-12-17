Kenosha Dodges Major Damage During High Winds

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Despite some lingering power outages in Kenosha County, the city mostly dodged any major issues from Wednesday night’s severe weather.

We Energies reported less than 100 customers still without power as of this morning.

Kenosha officials reported some downed trees and power lines.

The National Weather Service says that wind gusts Wednesday night into Thursday morning reached 60 miles per hour.

Other communities were not so lucky. Authorities say at least five people died when the powerful storm system swept across several states spawning tornadoes in western Wisconsin and elsewhere.