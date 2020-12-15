Kenosha Downtown Project Passes Committees

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Downtown Kenosha Revitalization Project passed two city committees last night as it continues its track to reality.

The 450-million dollars plan would design and build a new Kenosha Municipal Building in the city’s Civic Center, while on the current municipal building site the city will construct a performing arts center and public park.

Permits for the new city hall could come as soon as March.

Plans for the performing arts center would come in 2022.